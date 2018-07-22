Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $165,000 Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 914,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 146,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 774.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 129,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 23.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,817 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 74,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

STC opened at $45.17 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $492.87 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.30%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.