Runners (RUNNERS) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Runners (CURRENCY:RUNNERS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Runners has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Runners coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Runners has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Runners alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Runners Coin Profile

RUNNERS is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. The official website for Runners is runners.cash . Runners’ official Twitter account is @RunnersCoin

Runners Coin Trading

Runners can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.