Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Stake Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,767 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $137,973,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,814,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9,532.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 268,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,469,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,050,000 after purchasing an additional 234,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 380,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $101.20 and a one year high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 18.52%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $2,164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.