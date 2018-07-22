Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

State Street opened at $85.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Motco grew its stake in State Street by 246.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 10,090.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 169,415 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

