Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.
STT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.
State Street opened at $85.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Motco grew its stake in State Street by 246.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 10,090.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 169,415 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
