Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ONCE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.24.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Spark Therapeutics opened at $81.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Spark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $96.59. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.53.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.80). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 935.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.