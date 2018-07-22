Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.82 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Dillard’s worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dillard’s by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $2,518,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $5,292,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,177.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $45,648.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $52,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,226 shares of company stock worth $10,699,113. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s opened at $84.52 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.