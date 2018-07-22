Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,146,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,491,000 after buying an additional 577,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,716,000 after buying an additional 97,741 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 127.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,072,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,579,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,638,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,785.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,580,000 after buying an additional 1,855,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

