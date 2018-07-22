Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Stake Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,299 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Rowan Companies worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,939,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,467,000 after buying an additional 2,201,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,666,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,091,000 after buying an additional 795,237 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,880,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 470,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,500,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after buying an additional 414,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,408,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 269,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

RDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Rowan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rowan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

In other Rowan Companies news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Rowan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rowan Companies opened at $14.32 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.83. Rowan Companies PLC has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. research analysts expect that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

