Rossmore Private Capital Acquires Shares of 30,650 Target Co. (TGT)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,650 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. Target makes up about 1.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 9.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,405,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,187,000 after purchasing an additional 610,674 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,937 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,160,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $288,826,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,002,000 after purchasing an additional 452,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,649,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Target stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Target Co. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $79.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. Target’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

In other Target news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,813 shares of company stock worth $4,076,175. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

