Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.95 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Rollins opened at $55.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.24. Rollins has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $56.11.
Rollins Company Profile
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.
