Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.95 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rollins opened at $55.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.24. Rollins has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $56.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

