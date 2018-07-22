Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, University of Texas Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total value of $3,233,221.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,813.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,858.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,770.20.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

