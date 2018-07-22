RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,375 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 1,601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,637,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $257.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.95 and a twelve month high of $260.94.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.21.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

