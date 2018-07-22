RLI (RLI) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

RLI (NYSE:RLI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

RLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

RLI opened at $72.75 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. RLI has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. RLI had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that RLI will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $958,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaj Ahlmann sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $64,108.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,998 shares of company stock worth $1,215,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RLI by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RLI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

