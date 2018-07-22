Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVSB. ValuEngine lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Riverview Bancorp to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

