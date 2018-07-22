Rimbit (RBT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $269,939.00 and $121.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Rimbit has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rimbit alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Greencoin (GRE) traded down 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2014. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com . Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums . Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.