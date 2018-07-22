RigNet (RNET) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RigNet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.389966700237 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNET. BidaskClub downgraded RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on RigNet in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of RigNet traded up $0.05, hitting $11.00, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 15,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $213.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.89. RigNet has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). RigNet had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter.

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

