Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 111,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,191 shares.The stock last traded at $3.03 and had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $487.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,966,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,503 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

