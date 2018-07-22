Reviewing Potlatchdeltic (PCH) & CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) and CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Potlatchdeltic has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potlatchdeltic $678.59 million 4.50 $86.45 million $2.36 20.64 CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH $4.36 billion 10.51 $444.55 million $4.85 22.75

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Potlatchdeltic. Potlatchdeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Potlatchdeltic and CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potlatchdeltic 0 4 3 0 2.43 CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH 0 6 9 0 2.60

Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus target price of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.85%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH is more favorable than Potlatchdeltic.

Profitability

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potlatchdeltic 11.54% 24.94% 9.03% CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH 9.72% 4.20% 1.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Potlatchdeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Potlatchdeltic pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH pays out 86.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH beats Potlatchdeltic on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

