Reviewing Hanesbrands (HBI) and MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY)

Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) and MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and MARKS & SPENCER/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands 1.08% 75.80% 9.76% MARKS & SPENCER/S N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hanesbrands and MARKS & SPENCER/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $6.47 billion 1.23 $61.89 million $1.93 11.49 MARKS & SPENCER/S $14.19 billion 0.47 $34.09 million $0.74 11.03

Hanesbrands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MARKS & SPENCER/S. MARKS & SPENCER/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanesbrands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hanesbrands and MARKS & SPENCER/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 0 11 7 0 2.39 MARKS & SPENCER/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hanesbrands currently has a consensus target price of $24.06, suggesting a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Hanesbrands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than MARKS & SPENCER/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MARKS & SPENCER/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hanesbrands pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MARKS & SPENCER/S pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Hanesbrands pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MARKS & SPENCER/S pays out 79.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hanesbrands has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Hanesbrands has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARKS & SPENCER/S has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats MARKS & SPENCER/S on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. Hanesbrands Inc. provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, DKNY, Donna Karan, Hanes Beefy-T, Gear for Sports, Alternative, Bonds, DIM, Sheridan, Nur Die/Nur Der, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, Abanderado, Shock Absorber, Zorba, Explorer, Kendall, Sol y Oro, Bellinda, and L'eggs brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers through Internet. As of December 30, 2017, it operated 245 outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 475 retail and outlet stores internationally. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and Brazil. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom. It also operates 428 stores in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Marks and Spencer Group plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

