Reviewing Athene (ATH) and Atlantic American (AAME)

Athene (NYSE: ATH) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Athene does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Athene and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene 16.41% 12.75% 1.16% Atlantic American -0.15% -3.18% -1.03%

Volatility and Risk

Athene has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Athene and Atlantic American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene 0 4 10 0 2.71 Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athene presently has a consensus target price of $62.09, indicating a potential upside of 41.28%. Given Athene’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Athene is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Athene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Atlantic American shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Athene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of Atlantic American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athene and Atlantic American’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene $8.73 billion 1.01 $1.45 billion $5.66 7.77 Atlantic American $181.11 million 0.29 $4.52 million N/A N/A

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American.

Summary

Athene beats Atlantic American on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. Athene Holding Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, it provides ordinary and term life insurance, medicare supplement, and other accident and health insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents, broker-agents, and special market agents. Atlantic American Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

