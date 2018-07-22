Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 978 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of PTC worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of PTC by 26.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PTC by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 11.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PTC by 19.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $636,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,583.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $276,499.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,817.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,724 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $96.54 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. PTC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Cowen set a $113.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PTC to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

About PTC

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

