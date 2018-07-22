Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Cummins by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cummins from $207.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.52.

Cummins stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.39. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

