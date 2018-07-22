Reshape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $33.73 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Reshape Lifesciences an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of Reshape Lifesciences opened at $1.46 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Reshape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical device company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 69.19% and a negative net margin of 1,715.25%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Reshape Lifesciences will post -9.15 EPS for the current year.

About Reshape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

