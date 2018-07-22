Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Worldpay Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (WP)

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worldpay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WP. TheStreet downgraded Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Worldpay in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Shares of Worldpay opened at $87.04 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Worldpay has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Worldpay had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Worldpay by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Worldpay by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

