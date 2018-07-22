Renos Achieves Market Cap of $538,207.00 (RNS)

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Renos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Renos has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Renos has a total market capitalization of $538,207.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos Coin Profile

Renos (CRYPTO:RNS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. Renos’ official website is renoscoin.com . Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin

Buying and Selling Renos

Renos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Renos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Renos using one of the exchanges listed above.

