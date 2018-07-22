Reis (REIS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reis earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2271342926595 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Reis traded down $0.60, hitting $21.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,733. Reis has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 million, a PE ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Reis had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. equities research analysts expect that Reis will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Reis to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Reis

Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.

