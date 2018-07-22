Redwood Trust (RWT) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.50

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 163612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Redwood Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.