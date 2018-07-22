Red Pulse Market Capitalization Tops $30.00 Million (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse has a market cap of $30.00 million and $340,601.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, TDAX, Coinrail and Abucoins.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001198 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000767 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006355 BTC.

About Red Pulse

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,366,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse’s official website is www.red-pulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Abucoins, HitBTC, Coinrail, Huobi, Binance and TDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

