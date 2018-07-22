RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (RDEIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine cut RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

