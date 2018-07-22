RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (RDEIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, ValuEngine cut RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th.
RED ELECTRICA C/ADR stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $11.42.
About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR
Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.
