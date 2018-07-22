RealPage Inc (RP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. RealPage reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RealPage.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. RealPage had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $201.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on RP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RealPage to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of RealPage traded up $0.15, reaching $59.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 455,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. RealPage has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.86 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 279,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $16,897,978.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,469,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 110,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $6,759,876.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,945,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,632,870.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,630,121 shares of company stock worth $212,782,913. 24.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 373,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,587,000 after buying an additional 43,796 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,006,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,475,000 after buying an additional 764,890 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in RealPage by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,505,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RealPage by 3,103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.