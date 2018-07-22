RealD (RLD) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.04

News articles about RealD (NYSE:RLD) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RealD earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 43.628509686294 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RLD stock remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Friday. RealD has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

About RealD

RealD Inc (RealD) is a licensor of three dimensional (3D) and other visual technologies. The Company’s property portfolio is used in applications that enable a viewing experience in the theater, the home and elsewhere. The Company licenses its RealD Cinema Systems to motion picture exhibitors that show 3D motion pictures and alternative 3D content.

