Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

RYAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $960.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.14 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Herman acquired 2,900 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $49,648.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,407.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Marcato Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP now owns 2,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,847,000 after purchasing an additional 625,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,214,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 520,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,547.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 501,994 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $7,423,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 362,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 279,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

