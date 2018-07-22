Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 23,104 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 118.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,322,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,871,000 after buying an additional 2,714,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,027,000. Swedbank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,841,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 782.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,249,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,858,000 after buying an additional 1,108,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie opened at $88.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $1,749,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 1,013 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.86 to $66.62 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.65.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

