Rambus (RMBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Rambus has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.13)-($0.20) EPS.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.31). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rambus opened at $13.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Rambus has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $31,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

