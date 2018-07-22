RadNet (RDNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of RadNet opened at $14.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. RadNet has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.40.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $231.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,652.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,750 over the last three months. 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RadNet by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RadNet by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after buying an additional 111,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

