RADCOM (RDCM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

RDCM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

RADCOM traded up $0.15, hitting $21.25, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 25,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,059. The firm has a market cap of $287.58 million, a P/E ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.65. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.88%. equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RADCOM stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of RADCOM as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

