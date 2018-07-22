Quidel Co. (QDEL) Receives $58.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quidel in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quidel from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of Quidel traded down $0.22, reaching $69.59, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 177,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Quidel has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.50 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $680,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,015.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $672,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,159,654.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,006 shares of company stock worth $13,105,639 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Quidel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Quidel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quidel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Quidel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 263,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

