QLINK (QLC) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

QLINK (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One QLINK token can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Tidebit, Coinnest and Binance. QLINK has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and $1.59 million worth of QLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QLINK has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003954 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00460635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00164141 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024430 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000994 BTC.

QLINK Token Profile

QLINK’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLINK’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLINK’s official website is qlink.mobi . The Reddit community for QLINK is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLINK’s official Twitter account is @QlinkMobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLINK’s official message board is medium.com/@Qlink

Buying and Selling QLINK

QLINK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Abucoins, Tidebit, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

