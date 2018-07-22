Qiagen NV (QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to post $376.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.72 million. Qiagen reported sales of $349.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.79%.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. 544,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

