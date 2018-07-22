QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. QCR posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. QCR had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. ValuEngine cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of QCR traded down $3.80, reaching $45.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 164,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. QCR has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $634.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $42,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,004 shares in the company, valued at $524,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $439,534. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.