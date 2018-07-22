Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners Raised by Analyst (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Curtiss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.16 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $61,551.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,035.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,868,549. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,094,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 66,477 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 40,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $966,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

