Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Tile Shop Holdings Inc Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies (TTS)

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Tile Shop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tile Shop’s FY2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.71 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $7.40 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Tile Shop stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTS. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $9,572,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after purchasing an additional 845,141 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 1,970.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 719,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 684,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,529,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 645,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 2,401.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 579,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

