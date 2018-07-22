Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Lifted by Analyst

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $3.42 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 145.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 199,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $227,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 9,660.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

