Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp Inc Decreased by FIG Partners (HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at FIG Partners decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Hope Bancorp opened at $17.39 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 256,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 244,015 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This is a boost from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

