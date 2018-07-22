Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. (FCCO) Raised by FIG Partners

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Research analysts at FIG Partners raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of First Community in a research report issued on Thursday, July 19th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Community’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get First Community alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Community has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, insider Michael C. Crapps sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth $3,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in First Community during the first quarter worth $303,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 20.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Community by 26.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 497,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in First Community by 19.0% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 299,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.