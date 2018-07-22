Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP (SUN) Decreased by Analyst

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sunoco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sunoco from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.02.

Sunoco opened at $25.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.66. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($4.31). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sunoco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6,579.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 667,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $8,553,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 123,748 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.