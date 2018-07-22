Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (CPE) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPE. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $11.11 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.