“Puxin Limited”‘s Quiet Period Set To End on July 25th (NYSE:NEW)

“Puxin Limited”‘s (NYSE:NEW) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 25th. “Puxin Limited” had issued 7,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $122,400,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During “Puxin Limited”‘s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of “Puxin Limited” in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

“Puxin Limited” stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73. “Puxin Limited” has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

