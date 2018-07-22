PureTech Health (PRTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRTC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 248 ($3.28) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.24) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PureTech Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 266.25 ($3.52).

Shares of LON:PRTC opened at GBX 140 ($1.85) on Friday. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.43).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

