Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Position Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,463 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,608,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,820,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,768,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,077,000 after acquiring an additional 97,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,349,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,048,000 after acquiring an additional 480,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

PEG opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $1,121,857.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,954.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,322. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

